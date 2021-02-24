Unterschiedliche Darstellungsperspektiven von Konflikten
|Author details:
|Gerda HaßlerORCiDGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-86821-870-1
|Parent title (German):
|Demokratie- und Europabildung. Krisen und Konflikte und deren didaktisches Potential für den Fremdsprachenunterricht Französisch
|Subtitle (German):
|Verstehensstrategien und ihr didaktisches Potential
|Publisher:
|WVT Wissenschaftlicher Verlag
|Place of publication:
|Trier
|Document type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2020
|Year of completion:
|2020
|Release date:
|2021/02/24
|First page:
|23
|Last Page:
|38
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch