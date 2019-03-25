Do as I say - or as I do?!
- Infants use behavioral and verbal cues to infer another person’s action intention. However, it is still unclear how infants integrate these often co-occurring cues depending on the cues’ coherence (i.e., the degree to which the cues provide coherent information about another’s intention). This study investigated how 18- and 24-month-olds’ (N = 88 per age group) action selection was influenced by varying the coherence of a model’s verbal and behavioral cues. Using a between-subjects design, infants received six trials with different stimulus objects. In the conditions Congruent, Incongruent, and Failed-attempt, the model uttered a telic verb particle that was followed by a matching or contradicting goal-directed action demonstration, or by a non goal-directed slipping motion, respectively. In the condition Pseudo-word, a nonsense word was combined with a goal-directed action demonstration. Infants’ action selection indicated an adherence to the verbal cue in Congruent, Incongruent, and Failed-attempt, and this was stronger in 24- thanInfants use behavioral and verbal cues to infer another person’s action intention. However, it is still unclear how infants integrate these often co-occurring cues depending on the cues’ coherence (i.e., the degree to which the cues provide coherent information about another’s intention). This study investigated how 18- and 24-month-olds’ (N = 88 per age group) action selection was influenced by varying the coherence of a model’s verbal and behavioral cues. Using a between-subjects design, infants received six trials with different stimulus objects. In the conditions Congruent, Incongruent, and Failed-attempt, the model uttered a telic verb particle that was followed by a matching or contradicting goal-directed action demonstration, or by a non goal-directed slipping motion, respectively. In the condition Pseudo-word, a nonsense word was combined with a goal-directed action demonstration. Infants’ action selection indicated an adherence to the verbal cue in Congruent, Incongruent, and Failed-attempt, and this was stronger in 24- than 18-month-olds. Additionally, in Incongruent and Failed-attempt, patterns of cue integration across the six trials varied in the two age groups. Regarding the behavioral cue, infants in Congruent and Pseudo-word preferentially followed this cue in both age groups, which also suggested a rather unspecific effect of the verbal cue in Congruent. Relatively longer first action-latencies in Incongruent and Failed-attempt implied that these types of coherence elicited higher cognitive demands than in Congruent and Pseudo-word. Results are discussed in light of infants’ flexibility in using social cues, depending on the cue’s coherence and on age-related social-cognitive differences.…
|Author details:
|Christiane PatzwaldORCiDGND, Birgit ElsnerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.infbeh.2019.03.004
|ISSN:
|0163-6383
|ISSN:
|1879-0453
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30921544
|Parent title (English):
|Infant behavior & development : an international and interdisciplinary journal
|Subtitle (English):
|How 18-and 24-month-olds integrate words and actions to infer intentions in situations of match or mismatch
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publication:
|New York
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/03/25
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/02/24
|Tag:
|Action; Imitation; Infancy; Social cues; Social learning; Verbs
|Volume:
|55
|Page number:
|12
|First page:
|46
|Last Page:
|57
|Funder:
|DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [FOR 2253/TP3]
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert