Money distribution in agent-based models with position-exchange dynamics

  • Wealth and income distributions are known to feature country-specific Pareto exponents for their long power-law tails. To propose a rationale for this, we introduce an agent-based dynamic model and use Monte Carlo simulations to unveil the wealth distributions in closed and open economical systems. The standard money-exchange scenario is supplemented with the position-exchange agent dynamics that vitally affects the Pareto law. Specifically, in closed systems with position-exchange dynamics the power law changes to an exponential shape, while for open systems with traps the Pareto law remains valid.

Metadaten
Author details:Ekrem Aydiner, Andrey G. CherstvyORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1140/epjb/e2019-90674-0
ISSN:1434-6028
ISSN:1434-6036
Parent title (English):The European physical journal : B, Condensed matter and complex systems
Subtitle (English):the Pareto paradigm revisited
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:New York
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/05/20
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/25
Tag:Statistical and Nonlinear Physics
Volume:92
Issue:5
Page number:4
Funder:Istanbul UniversityIstanbul University [BYP-2018-45662]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/6-1, ME 1535/7-1]; Foundation for Polish Science within an Alexander von Humboldt Polish Honorary Research Fellowship
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

