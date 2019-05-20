Money distribution in agent-based models with position-exchange dynamics
- Wealth and income distributions are known to feature country-specific Pareto exponents for their long power-law tails. To propose a rationale for this, we introduce an agent-based dynamic model and use Monte Carlo simulations to unveil the wealth distributions in closed and open economical systems. The standard money-exchange scenario is supplemented with the position-exchange agent dynamics that vitally affects the Pareto law. Specifically, in closed systems with position-exchange dynamics the power law changes to an exponential shape, while for open systems with traps the Pareto law remains valid.
