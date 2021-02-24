Schließen

Metabolic footprint and intestinal microbial changes in response to dietary proteins in a pig model

  • Epidemiological studies revealed that dietary proteins can contribute to the modulation of the cardiovascular disease risk. Still, direct effects of dietary proteins on serum metabolites and other health-modulating factors have not been fully explored. Here, we compared the effects of dietary lupin protein with the effects of beef protein and casein on the serum metabolite profile, cardiovascular risk markers and the fecal microbiome. Pigs were fed diets containing 15% of the respective proteins for 4 weeks. A classification analysis of the serum metabolites revealed six biomarker sets of two metabolites each that discriminated between the intake of lupin protein, lean beef or casein. These biomarker sets included 1- and 3-methylhistidine, betaine, carnitine, homoarginine and methionine. The study revealed differences in the serum levels of the metabolites 1- and 3- methylhistidine, homoarginine, methionine and homocysteine, which are involved in the one-carbon cycle. However, these changes were not associated with differences in theEpidemiological studies revealed that dietary proteins can contribute to the modulation of the cardiovascular disease risk. Still, direct effects of dietary proteins on serum metabolites and other health-modulating factors have not been fully explored. Here, we compared the effects of dietary lupin protein with the effects of beef protein and casein on the serum metabolite profile, cardiovascular risk markers and the fecal microbiome. Pigs were fed diets containing 15% of the respective proteins for 4 weeks. A classification analysis of the serum metabolites revealed six biomarker sets of two metabolites each that discriminated between the intake of lupin protein, lean beef or casein. These biomarker sets included 1- and 3-methylhistidine, betaine, carnitine, homoarginine and methionine. The study revealed differences in the serum levels of the metabolites 1- and 3- methylhistidine, homoarginine, methionine and homocysteine, which are involved in the one-carbon cycle. However, these changes were not associated with differences in the methylation capacity or the histone methylation pattern. With the exception of serum homocysteine and homoarginine levels, other cardiovascular risk markers, such as the homeostatic model assessment index, trimethylamine-N-oxide and lipids, were not influenced by the dietary protein source. However, the composition of the fecal microorganisms was markedly changed by the dietary protein source. Lupin-protein-fed pigs exhibited more species from the phyla Bacteroidetes and Firmicutes than the other two groups. In conclusion, different dietary protein sources induce distinct serum metabolic fingerprints, have an impact on the cardiovascular risk and modulate the composition of the fecal microbiome. (C) 2019 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Alexandra SchutkowskiORCiD, Bettina König, Holger Kluge, Frank Hirche, Andrea HenzeORCiDGND, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND, Stefan LorkowskiORCiD, Christine DawczynskiORCiDGND, Alexander GabelORCiD, Ivo Grosse, Gabriele I. Stangl
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jnutbio.2019.02.004
ISSN:0955-2863
ISSN:1873-4847
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30925412
Parent title (English):The journal of nutritional biochemistry
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:New York
Document type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/24
Tag:Beef; Biomarker; Casein; Lupin; Microbiome; Pig
Volume:67
Page number:12
First page:149
Last Page:160
Funder:Competence Cluster for Nutrition and Cardiovascular Health (nutriCARD) Halle-Jena-Leipzig - Federal Ministry of Education and Research [01EA1411A, 01EA1411C]; NutriAct-Competence Cluster Nutrition Research Berlin-Potsdam - Federal Ministry of Education and Research [01EA1408B]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

