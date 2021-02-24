Metabolic footprint and intestinal microbial changes in response to dietary proteins in a pig model

Epidemiological studies revealed that dietary proteins can contribute to the modulation of the cardiovascular disease risk. Still, direct effects of dietary proteins on serum metabolites and other health-modulating factors have not been fully explored. Here, we compared the effects of dietary lupin protein with the effects of beef protein and casein on the serum metabolite profile, cardiovascular risk markers and the fecal microbiome. Pigs were fed diets containing 15% of the respective proteins for 4 weeks. A classification analysis of the serum metabolites revealed six biomarker sets of two metabolites each that discriminated between the intake of lupin protein, lean beef or casein. These biomarker sets included 1- and 3-methylhistidine, betaine, carnitine, homoarginine and methionine. The study revealed differences in the serum levels of the metabolites 1- and 3- methylhistidine, homoarginine, methionine and homocysteine, which are involved in the one-carbon cycle. However, these changes were not associated with differences in the

Epidemiological studies revealed that dietary proteins can contribute to the modulation of the cardiovascular disease risk. Still, direct effects of dietary proteins on serum metabolites and other health-modulating factors have not been fully explored. Here, we compared the effects of dietary lupin protein with the effects of beef protein and casein on the serum metabolite profile, cardiovascular risk markers and the fecal microbiome. Pigs were fed diets containing 15% of the respective proteins for 4 weeks. A classification analysis of the serum metabolites revealed six biomarker sets of two metabolites each that discriminated between the intake of lupin protein, lean beef or casein. These biomarker sets included 1- and 3-methylhistidine, betaine, carnitine, homoarginine and methionine. The study revealed differences in the serum levels of the metabolites 1- and 3- methylhistidine, homoarginine, methionine and homocysteine, which are involved in the one-carbon cycle. However, these changes were not associated with differences in the methylation capacity or the histone methylation pattern. With the exception of serum homocysteine and homoarginine levels, other cardiovascular risk markers, such as the homeostatic model assessment index, trimethylamine-N-oxide and lipids, were not influenced by the dietary protein source. However, the composition of the fecal microorganisms was markedly changed by the dietary protein source. Lupin-protein-fed pigs exhibited more species from the phyla Bacteroidetes and Firmicutes than the other two groups. In conclusion, different dietary protein sources induce distinct serum metabolic fingerprints, have an impact on the cardiovascular risk and modulate the composition of the fecal microbiome. (C) 2019 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

…