Controlling fluid-induced seismicity during a 6.1-km-deep geothermal stimulation in Finland

Grzegorz Kwiatek, Tero Saarno, Thomas Ader, Felix Blümle, Marco Bohnhoff, Michael Chendorain, Georg Dresen, Pekka Heikkinen, Ilmo Kukkonen, Peter Leary, Maria Leonhardt, Peter Malin, Patricia Martinez-Garzon, Kevin Passmore, Paul Passmore, Sergio Valenzuela, Christopher Wollin
- We show that near-real-time seismic monitoring of fluid injection allowed control of induced earthquakes during the stimulation of a 6.1-km-deep geothermal well near Helsinki, Finland. A total of 18,160 m(3) of fresh water was pumped into crystalline rocks over 49 days in June to July 2018. Seismic monitoring was performed with a 24-station borehole seismometer network. Using near-real-time information on induced-earthquake rates, locations, magnitudes, and evolution of seismic and hydraulic energy, pumping was either stopped or varied-in the latter case, between well-head pressures of 60 and 90 MPa and flow rates of 400 and 800 liters/min. This procedure avoided the nucleation of a project-stopping magnitude M-W 2.0 induced earthquake, a limit set by local authorities. Our results suggest a possible physics-based approach to controlling stimulation-induced seismicity in geothermal projects.