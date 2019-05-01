Schließen

Controlling fluid-induced seismicity during a 6.1-km-deep geothermal stimulation in Finland

  • We show that near-real-time seismic monitoring of fluid injection allowed control of induced earthquakes during the stimulation of a 6.1-km-deep geothermal well near Helsinki, Finland. A total of 18,160 m(3) of fresh water was pumped into crystalline rocks over 49 days in June to July 2018. Seismic monitoring was performed with a 24-station borehole seismometer network. Using near-real-time information on induced-earthquake rates, locations, magnitudes, and evolution of seismic and hydraulic energy, pumping was either stopped or varied-in the latter case, between well-head pressures of 60 and 90 MPa and flow rates of 400 and 800 liters/min. This procedure avoided the nucleation of a project-stopping magnitude M-W 2.0 induced earthquake, a limit set by local authorities. Our results suggest a possible physics-based approach to controlling stimulation-induced seismicity in geothermal projects.

Metadaten
Author details:Grzegorz KwiatekORCiD, Tero SaarnoORCiD, Thomas Ader, Felix BlümleORCiD, Marco BohnhoffORCiD, Michael ChendorainORCiD, Georg DresenORCiDGND, Pekka Heikkinen, Ilmo KukkonenORCiD, Peter LearyORCiD, Maria LeonhardtORCiD, Peter MalinORCiD, Patricia Martinez-Garzon, Kevin Passmore, Paul PassmoreORCiD, Sergio ValenzuelaORCiD, Christopher WollinORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aav7224
ISSN:2375-2548
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31049397
Parent title (English):Science Advances
Publisher:American Association for the Advancement of Science
Place of publication:Washington
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/05/01
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/25
Volume:5
Issue:5
Page number:11
Funder:DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [KW 84/4-1]; Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

