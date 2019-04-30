Live-cell imaging of the cytoskeleton in elongating cotton fibres

Cotton (Gossypium hirsutum) fibres consist of single cells that grow in a highly polarized manner, assumed to be controlled by the cytoskeleton(1-3). However, how the cytoskeletal organization and dynamics underpin fibre development remains unexplored. Moreover, it is unclear whether cotton fibres expand via tip growth or diffuse growth(2-4). We generated stable transgenic cotton plants expressing fluorescent markers of the actin and microtubule cytoskeleton. Live-cell imaging revealed that elongating cotton fibres assemble a cortical filamentous actin network that extends along the cell axis to finally form actin strands with closed loops in the tapered fibre tip. Analyses of F-actin network properties indicate that cotton fibres have a unique actin organization that blends features of both diffuse and tip growth modes. Interestingly, typical actin organization and endosomal vesicle aggregation found in tip-growing cell apices were not observed in fibre tips. Instead, endomembrane compartments were evenly distributed along the

Cotton (Gossypium hirsutum) fibres consist of single cells that grow in a highly polarized manner, assumed to be controlled by the cytoskeleton(1-3). However, how the cytoskeletal organization and dynamics underpin fibre development remains unexplored. Moreover, it is unclear whether cotton fibres expand via tip growth or diffuse growth(2-4). We generated stable transgenic cotton plants expressing fluorescent markers of the actin and microtubule cytoskeleton. Live-cell imaging revealed that elongating cotton fibres assemble a cortical filamentous actin network that extends along the cell axis to finally form actin strands with closed loops in the tapered fibre tip. Analyses of F-actin network properties indicate that cotton fibres have a unique actin organization that blends features of both diffuse and tip growth modes. Interestingly, typical actin organization and endosomal vesicle aggregation found in tip-growing cell apices were not observed in fibre tips. Instead, endomembrane compartments were evenly distributed along the elongating fibre cells and moved bi-directionally along the fibre shank to the fibre tip. Moreover, plus-end tracked microtubules transversely encircled elongating fibre shanks, reminiscent of diffusely growing cells. Collectively, our findings indicate that cotton fibres elongate via a unique tip-biased diffuse growth mode.

…