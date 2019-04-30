Schließen

Live-cell imaging of the cytoskeleton in elongating cotton fibres

  • Cotton (Gossypium hirsutum) fibres consist of single cells that grow in a highly polarized manner, assumed to be controlled by the cytoskeleton(1-3). However, how the cytoskeletal organization and dynamics underpin fibre development remains unexplored. Moreover, it is unclear whether cotton fibres expand via tip growth or diffuse growth(2-4). We generated stable transgenic cotton plants expressing fluorescent markers of the actin and microtubule cytoskeleton. Live-cell imaging revealed that elongating cotton fibres assemble a cortical filamentous actin network that extends along the cell axis to finally form actin strands with closed loops in the tapered fibre tip. Analyses of F-actin network properties indicate that cotton fibres have a unique actin organization that blends features of both diffuse and tip growth modes. Interestingly, typical actin organization and endosomal vesicle aggregation found in tip-growing cell apices were not observed in fibre tips. Instead, endomembrane compartments were evenly distributed along theCotton (Gossypium hirsutum) fibres consist of single cells that grow in a highly polarized manner, assumed to be controlled by the cytoskeleton(1-3). However, how the cytoskeletal organization and dynamics underpin fibre development remains unexplored. Moreover, it is unclear whether cotton fibres expand via tip growth or diffuse growth(2-4). We generated stable transgenic cotton plants expressing fluorescent markers of the actin and microtubule cytoskeleton. Live-cell imaging revealed that elongating cotton fibres assemble a cortical filamentous actin network that extends along the cell axis to finally form actin strands with closed loops in the tapered fibre tip. Analyses of F-actin network properties indicate that cotton fibres have a unique actin organization that blends features of both diffuse and tip growth modes. Interestingly, typical actin organization and endosomal vesicle aggregation found in tip-growing cell apices were not observed in fibre tips. Instead, endomembrane compartments were evenly distributed along the elongating fibre cells and moved bi-directionally along the fibre shank to the fibre tip. Moreover, plus-end tracked microtubules transversely encircled elongating fibre shanks, reminiscent of diffusely growing cells. Collectively, our findings indicate that cotton fibres elongate via a unique tip-biased diffuse growth mode.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Yanjun Yu, Shenjie Wu, Jacqueline NowakORCiDGND, Guangda WangORCiD, Libo Han, Zhidi Feng, Amelie Mendrinna, Yinping Ma, Huan Wang, Xiaxia Zhang, Juan Tian, Li Dong, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND, Staffan PerssonORCiD, Zhaosheng KongORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41477-019-0418-8
ISSN:2055-026X
ISSN:2055-0278
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31040442
Parent title (English):Nature plants
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publication:London
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/04/30
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/23
Volume:5
Issue:5
Page number:7
First page:498
Last Page:504
Funder:National Key Research and Development Program of China [2016YFD0100505, 2016YFD0100306]; National Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China [31601350]; National Major Project for Developing New GM Crops [2016ZX08005]; State Key Laboratory of Plant Genomics; R@MAP Professorship at University of Melbourne; Future Fellowship grant [FT160100218]; IRRTF-RNC grant via University of Melbourne
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

