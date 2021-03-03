Gold at the nanoscale
In this cumulative dissertation, I want to present my contributions to the field of plasmonic nanoparticle science. Plasmonic nanoparticles are characterised by resonances of the free electron gas around the spectral range of visible light. In recent years, they have evolved as promising components for light based nanocircuits, light harvesting, nanosensors, cancer therapies, and many more. This work exhibits the articles I authored or co-authored in my time as PhD student at the University of Potsdam. The main focus lies on the coupling between localised plasmons and excitons in organic dyes. Plasmon–exciton coupling brings light–matter coupling to the nanoscale. This size reduction is accompanied by strong enhancements of the light field which can, among others, be utilised to enhance the spectroscopic footprint of molecules down to single molecule detection, improve the efficiency of solar cells, or establish lasing on the nanoscale. When the coupling exceeds all decay channels, the system enters the strong coupling regime. In this case, hybrid light–matter modes emerge utilisable as optical switches, in quantum networks, or as thresholdless lasers. The present work investigates plasmon–exciton coupling in gold–dye core–shell geometries and contains both fundamental insights and technical novelties. It presents a technique which reveals the anticrossing in coupled systems without manipulating the particles themselves. The method is used to investigate the relation between coupling strength and particle size. Additionally, the work demonstrates that pure extinction measurements can be insufficient when trying to assess the coupling regime. Moreover, the fundamental quantum electrodynamic effect of vacuum induced saturation is introduced. This effect causes the vacuum fluctuations to diminish the polarisability of molecules and has not yet been considered in the plasmonic context. The work additionally discusses the reaction of gold nanoparticles to optical heating. Such knowledge is of great importance for all potential optical applications utilising plasmonic nanoparticles since optical excitation always generates heat. This heat can induce a change in the optical properties, but also mechanical changes up to melting can occur. Here, the change of spectra in coupled plasmon–exciton particles is discussed and explained with a precise model. Moreover, the work discusses the behaviour of gold nanotriangles exposed to optical heating. In a pump–probe measurement, X-ray probe pulses directly monitored the particles' breathing modes. In another experiment, the triangles were exposed to cw laser radiation with varying intensities and illumination areas. X-ray diffraction directly measured the particles' temperature. Particle melting was investigated with surface enhanced Raman spectroscopy and SEM imaging demonstrating that larger illumination areas can cause melting at lower intensities. An elaborate methodological and theoretical introduction precedes the articles. This way, also readers without specialist's knowledge get a concise and detailed overview of the theory and methods used in the articles. I introduce localised plasmons in metal nanoparticles of different shapes. For this work, the plasmons were mostly coupled to excitons in J-aggregates. Therefore, I discuss these aggregates of organic dyes with sharp and intense resonances and establish an understanding of the coupling between the two systems. For ab initio simulations of the coupled systems, models for the systems' permittivites are presented, too. Moreover, the route to the sample fabrication – the dye coating of gold nanoparticles, their subsequent deposition on substrates, and the covering with polyelectrolytes – is presented together with the measurement methods that were used for the articles.
In der vorliegenden publikationsbasierten Dissertation möchte ich meinen Beitrag aus meiner Zeit als Doktorand an der Universität Potsdam zum Forschungsgebiet plasmonischer Nanopartikel vorstellen. Letztere zeichnen sich durch Resonanzen des freien Elektronengases im Spektralbereich sichtbaren Lichts aus mit vielversprechenden Anwenungsgebieten, unter anderem in Bereichen der Nanosensorik, lichtbasierter Nanoschaltkreise oder auch der Krebstherapie. Die Arbeit beinhaltet die von mir mitverfassten wissenschaftlichen Artikel, mit dem Hauptaugenmerk auf der Kopplung zwischen lokalisierten Plasmonen in Gold-Nanopartikeln und Exzitonen in organischen Farbstoffen. Plasmonen konzentrieren Lichtfelder auf kleinstem Raum. Dadurch verstärkt sich die Licht–Materie-Wechselwirkung, welche es etwa ermöglicht, die Effizienz von Solarzellen zu erhöhen, die Spektren weniger bis einzelner Moleküle aufzunehmen oder auch Laser auf der Nanoskala zu entwickeln. Überschreitet die Wechselwirkung zwischen Plasmonen und Exzitonen alle anderen Dissipationskanäle, spricht man vom Regime der starken Kopplung. In diesem Regime entstehen neue untrennbare Licht–Materie-Hybridzustände aus denen ultraschnelle optische Schalter, Quantennetzwerke oder pumpschwellenfreie Laser konstruiert werden können. Die Artikel bieten dabei sowohl Erkenntnisse der Grundlageforschung als auch neue technische Verfahren. So wird unter anderem eine Methode zur Sichtbarmachung der vermiedenen Kreuzung gekoppelter Resonanzen vorgestellt, in der die Partikel selber nicht verändert werden. Die Technik wird hier beispielsweise verwendet, um den Zusammenhang zwischen Kopplungsstärke und Partikelgröße zu untersuchen. Zusätzlich zeigt die Arbeit, dass das alleinige Betrachten von Extinktionsspektren unzureichend für die Beurteilung des Kopplungsregimes sein kann. Desweiteren wird die Sättigung durch Vakuumfelder vorgestellt, ein Effekt der Quantenelektrodynamik, der im Zusammenhang mit Plasmonen bisher unbekannt war. Die Reaktion von Gold-Nanopartikeln auf optische Erwärmung stellt den zweiten Themenbereich der Arbeit dar. Da durch optische Anregung grundsätzlich auch Wärme entsteht, ist die Kenntnis über diese Reaktion für alle Anwendungen plasmonischer Nanopartikel von Bedeutung. Zum einen wird hier die spektrale Änderung nach der Anregung gekoppelter Gold–Farbstoff-Partikel untersucht und quantitativ modelliert, zum anderen betrachtet die Arbeit Gold-Nanodreiecke bei optischer Anregung. In zeitaufgelösten Messungen wurde die Ausdehnung des Kristallgitters direkt mit Röntgen-Pulsen aufgenommen. Mit Hilfe von kontinuierlicher Röntgenstrahlung wurde außerdem die Temperatur der Teilchen bei konstanter Beleuchtung von Laserlicht gemessen, wobei die Größe der beleuchteten Fläche und die Lichtintensität variierten. Durch oberflächenverstärkte Raman-Spektren und REM-Bilder ließ sich indes das Schmelzen der Teilchen beobachten. Den Artikeln steht eine ausführliche Einleitung voran, die eine detaillierte Übersicht sowohl über die theoretischen Grundlagen als auch über die experimentelle Methodik bietet. Sie führt lokalisierte Plasmonen auf unterschiedlich geformten Teilchen ein. Für diese Arbeit wurden die Teilchen mit J-Aggregaten ummantelt. Folglich werden diese speziellen Aggregate organischer Farbstoffe mit ihren intensiven und scharfen Resonanzen vorgestellt und die Kopplung ihrer Anregungen mit Plasmonen diskutiert. Für Ab-initio-Simulationen der gekoppelten Spektren werden Modelle für Permittivität der beiden Komponenten besprochen. Abschließend werden die Herstellung der Proben sowie alle in den Artikeln verwendeten Messmethoden eingeführt.
