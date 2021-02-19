Devising computational tools to quantify the actin cytoskeleton and pavement cell shape using network-based approaches
- Recent advances in microscopy have led to an improved visualization of different cell processes. Yet, this also leads to a higher demand of tools which can process images in an automated and quantitative fashion. Here, we present two applications that were developed to quantify different processes in eukaryotic cells which rely on the organization and dynamics of the cytoskeleton.. In plant cells, microtubules and actin filaments form the backbone of the cytoskeleton. These structures support cytoplasmic streaming, cell wall organization and tracking of cellular material to and from the plasma membrane. To better understand the underlying mechanisms of cytoskeletal organization, dynamics and coordination, frameworks for the quantification are needed. While this is fairly well established for the microtubules, the actin cytoskeleton has remained difficult to study due to its highly dynamic behaviour. One aim of this thesis was therefore to provide an automated framework to quantify and describe actin organization and dynamics. We usedRecent advances in microscopy have led to an improved visualization of different cell processes. Yet, this also leads to a higher demand of tools which can process images in an automated and quantitative fashion. Here, we present two applications that were developed to quantify different processes in eukaryotic cells which rely on the organization and dynamics of the cytoskeleton.. In plant cells, microtubules and actin filaments form the backbone of the cytoskeleton. These structures support cytoplasmic streaming, cell wall organization and tracking of cellular material to and from the plasma membrane. To better understand the underlying mechanisms of cytoskeletal organization, dynamics and coordination, frameworks for the quantification are needed. While this is fairly well established for the microtubules, the actin cytoskeleton has remained difficult to study due to its highly dynamic behaviour. One aim of this thesis was therefore to provide an automated framework to quantify and describe actin organization and dynamics. We used the framework to represent actin structures as networks and examined the transport efficiency in Arabidopsis thaliana hypocotyl cells. Furthermore, we applied the framework to determine the growth mode of cotton fibers and compared the actin organization in wild-type and mutant cells of rice. Finally, we developed a graphical user interface for easy usage. Microtubules and the actin cytoskeleton also play a major role in the morphogenesis of epidermal leaf pavement cells. These cells have highly complex and interdigitated shapes which are hard to describe in a quantitative way. While the relationship between microtubules, the actin cytoskeleton and shape formation is the object of many studies, it is still not clear how and if the cytoskeletal components predefine indentations and protrusions in pavement cell shapes. To understand the underlying cell processes which coordinate cell morphogenesis, a quantitative shape descriptor is needed. Therefore, the second aim of this thesis was the development of a network-based shape descriptor which captures global and local shape features, facilitates shape comparison and can be used to evaluate shape complexity. We demonstrated that our framework can be used to describe and compare shapes from various domains. In addition, we showed that the framework accurately detects local shape features of pavement cells and outperform contending approaches. In the third part of the thesis, we extended the shape description framework to describe pavement cell shape features on tissue-level by proposing different network representations of the underlying imaging data.…
- Aktuelle Entwicklungen in der Mikroskopie haben zu einer verbesserten Visualisierung von verschiedenen Zellprozessen geführt. Dennoch führt das auch zu einem höheren Bedarf an Werkzeugen, die Bilder in einer automatisierten und quantitativen Weise bearbeiten und analysieren können. Hier präsentieren wir zwei Anwendungen, die entwickelt wurden, um verschiedene Prozesse in eukaryotischen Zellen zu quantifizieren, welche von der Organisation und Dynamik des Zytoskeletts abhängig sind. In Pflanzenzellen bilden Mircotubuli und Aktinfilamente das Rückgrat des Zytoskeletts. Diese Strukturen unterstützen die Zytoplasmaströmung, die Organisation der Zellwand und den Transport von zellulärem Material zu und von der Plasmamembran. Um die zugrundeliegenden Mechanismen der Organisation, Dynamik und Koordination des Zytoskeletts zu verstehen, sind Hilfsmittel zur Quantifizierung notwendig. Während das ziemlich ausführlich für Microtubuli getan wurde, bleibt das Aktin-Zytoskelett schwer zu studieren aufgrund seines hoch dynamischen Verhaltens. DasAktuelle Entwicklungen in der Mikroskopie haben zu einer verbesserten Visualisierung von verschiedenen Zellprozessen geführt. Dennoch führt das auch zu einem höheren Bedarf an Werkzeugen, die Bilder in einer automatisierten und quantitativen Weise bearbeiten und analysieren können. Hier präsentieren wir zwei Anwendungen, die entwickelt wurden, um verschiedene Prozesse in eukaryotischen Zellen zu quantifizieren, welche von der Organisation und Dynamik des Zytoskeletts abhängig sind. In Pflanzenzellen bilden Mircotubuli und Aktinfilamente das Rückgrat des Zytoskeletts. Diese Strukturen unterstützen die Zytoplasmaströmung, die Organisation der Zellwand und den Transport von zellulärem Material zu und von der Plasmamembran. Um die zugrundeliegenden Mechanismen der Organisation, Dynamik und Koordination des Zytoskeletts zu verstehen, sind Hilfsmittel zur Quantifizierung notwendig. Während das ziemlich ausführlich für Microtubuli getan wurde, bleibt das Aktin-Zytoskelett schwer zu studieren aufgrund seines hoch dynamischen Verhaltens. Das erste Ziel dieser Arbeit war es daher, einen automatisierten Framework zu entwickeln, der die Aktin-Organisation und Dynamik quantifiziert und beschreibt. Wir haben diesen Framework genutzt, um Aktin-Strukturen als Netzwerke zu repräsentieren und haben damit die Transporteffizienz in Arabidopsis thaliana Hypocotylzellen untersucht. Des Weiteren haben wir den Framework genutzt, um den Wachstumsmodus in Baumwollfasern zu bestimmen und um die Aktin-Organisation in Reis-Wildtyp und Mutanten zu vergleichen. Zuletzt haben wir eine grafische Benutzeroberfläche zur einfacheren Benutzung entwickelt. Microtubuli und das Aktin-Zytoskelett spielen auch eine große Rolle in der Morphogenese von epidermalen Blattzellen. Diese Zellen haben hochkomplexe und interdigitale Formen, welche sehr schwer in einer quantitativen Art zu beschreiben sind. Während die Beziehung zwischen Microtubuli, dem Aktin-Zytoskelett und Formgestaltung der Zellen in vielen Studien untersucht wurde, ist es immer noch nicht ganz klar wie und ob die Zytoskelettkomponenten die Ein- und Ausbuchtungen in Blattzellen vorherbestimmen. Um die zugrundeliegenden Zellprozesse zu verstehen, die die Zellmorphogenese koordinieren, sind quantitative Beschreiber von Formen notwendig. Daher war das zweite Ziel dieser Arbeit die Entwicklung eines netzwerkbasierten Gestaltbeschreibers, welcher globale und lokale Gestaltmerkmale erfasst, einen Gestaltvergleich ermöglich und die Komplexität von Formen evaluieren kann. Wir haben nachgewiesen, dass unser Framework benutzt werden kann, um Formen aus verschiedenen Bereichen zu beschreiben und zu vergleichen. Darüber hinaus haben wir gezeigt, dass der Framework lokale Gestaltmerkmale in Blattzellen akkurat ermittelt und andere konkurrierende Methoden hinter sich lässt. Im dritten Teil der Arbeit haben wir den Gestaltbeschreiber erweitert, um Gestaltmerkmale von Blattzellen, bezogen auf das ganze Zellgewebe, zu beschreiben, indem wir verschiedene Netzwerkrepräsentationen der zugrundeliegenden Bilddaten vorstellen.…
Author:
|Jacqueline NowakORCiD
Release date:
|2021/02/19
Keywords: Aktinzytoskelett; Bildanalyse; Netzwerke; Pflanzenzellen; Zellform
Keywords: actin cytoskeleton; machine learning; networks; plant cells; pavement cells; image analysis; cell morphogenesis; cell shape; cells epidermis
