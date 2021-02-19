Schließen

Future Outlook and Scenarios

  • Where is local self-government heading in the future? Among trends identified is firstly an intensification of multilevel, intermunicipal, and cross-border governance. In the future even more of cooperation and coordination among different political and administrative levels will be required. Territorial boundaries have become increasingly incongruent with functional public activities. Secondly, the innovative potential of introducing markets as templates for organisational reform has reached its end. Future reforms will most likely try to adapt market reforms to local public contexts, or even reverse the development. Finally, a tightening of state steering and an increased dependence on state funding to uphold local services is expected. Waves of amalgamations might slow down this process but they will not make financial problems disappear completely.

Metadaten
Author details:Tomas Bergström, Jochen FranzkeORCiDGND, Sabine KuhlmannORCiDGND, Ellen WayenbergORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-56059-1_20
ISBN:978-3-030-56058-4
ISBN:978-3-030-56059-1
Parent title (English):The Future of Local Self-Government : European Trends in Autonomy, Innovations and Central-Local Relations
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Cham
Document type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Year of completion:2021
Release date:2021/02/19
Tag:Amalgamations; Dependence; Financial problems; Governance; Local self-government; Organisational reform
First page:227
Last Page:286
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft

