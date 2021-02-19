Schließen

The Essence and Transformation of Local Self-Government in Western Europe

  • All over Europe, cities and municipalities face new and numerous challenges to uphold their unique self-governing role in society. This intriguing reality underscores this volume’s ambition of brightening the future of local self-government. After further elaborating on this relevant background and the approach taken, the first chapter introduces three main dimensions of analysis. They are key to the volume’s subsequent parts on the essence of local government’s autonomy, its transformations in the light of digitalisation, marketisation and amalgamation and, finally, its changing intergovernmental relations concerning supervision and subnational policy-making. This volume covers eight countries, spread over Europe. And so, this introductory chapter ends with highlighting main features of the different local government systems involved.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sabine KuhlmannORCiDGND, Ellen WayenbergORCiD, Tomas Bergström, Jochen FranzkeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-56059-1_1
ISBN:978-3-030-56059-1
ISBN:978-3-030-56058-4
Parent title (German):The Future of Local Self-Government : European Trends in Autonomy, Innovations and Central-Local Relations
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Cham
Document type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Year of completion:2021
Release date:2021/02/19
Tag:Autonomy; Intergovernmental relations; Local self-government; Transformation
First page:1
Last Page:14
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo