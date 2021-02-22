Schließen

Connecting Worlds

  • This chapter considers the benefits of working with linguistic landscapes for language education curriculum. It shows how introducing linguistic landscape exploration into the curriculum can support learners to read beyond words and to build critical understandings of intersections between words and worlds. The chapter explores data from two case studies in different educational contexts. The first study shows the effects of scaffolding in-service languages teachers to learn to read their worlds from multiple perspectives. The second study illustrates the types of insights that can emerge from school EFL learners when they explore the linguistic landscapes of worlds beyond their classrooms.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jana RoosORCiD, Donna StarksGND, Shem Macdonald, Howard NicholasORCiDGND
ISBN:978-1-138-95857-9
ISBN:978-1-315-66103-2
Parent title (English):The Routledge Handbook of Language Education Curriculum Design
Subtitle (English):Linguistic landscapes as transformative curriculum artefacts in schools and universities
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publication:New York
Document type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first publication:2020
Year of completion:2020
Release date:2021/02/22
Page number:20
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo