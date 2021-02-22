Schließen

Zwischen Kitsch und Kommerz

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Matthias AscheGND, Nina Fehrlen-Weiss
ISBN:978-3-412-51738-0
Parent title (German):Romantische Urbanität. Transdisziplinäre Perspektiven vom 19. bis ins 21. Jahrhundert
Subtitle (German):romantische Memoria in Rothenburg ob der Tauber vom 19. Jahrhundert bis heute
Publisher:Böhlau
Place of publication:Wien
Document type:Part of a Book
Language:German
Year of first publication:2020
Year of completion:2020
Release date:2021/02/22
First page:59
Last Page:74
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo