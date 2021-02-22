Zwischen Kitsch und Kommerz
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Matthias AscheGND, Nina Fehrlen-Weiss
|ISBN:
|978-3-412-51738-0
|Parent title (German):
|Romantische Urbanität. Transdisziplinäre Perspektiven vom 19. bis ins 21. Jahrhundert
|Subtitle (German):
|romantische Memoria in Rothenburg ob der Tauber vom 19. Jahrhundert bis heute
|Publisher:
|Böhlau
|Place of publication:
|Wien
|Document type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2020
|Year of completion:
|2020
|Release date:
|2021/02/22
|First page:
|59
|Last Page:
|74
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut