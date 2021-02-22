Schließen

Anton Schindling (1947–2020)

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Matthias AscheGND, Matthieu Arnold
DOI:https://doi.org/10.11588/fr.2020.0.75750
ISBN:978-3-7995-8147-9
ISBN:978-3-7995-8148-6
Parent title (German):Francia : Forschungen zur westeuropäischen Geschichte
Publisher:Thorbecke
Place of publication:Ostfildern
Document type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2020
Year of completion:2020
Release date:2021/02/22
Issue:47
First page:501
Last Page:503
Organizational units:Extern
Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo