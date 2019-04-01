Comment on Jaki et al., A proposal for a new PhD level curriculum on quantitative methods for drug development
|Author details:
|Andreas KrauseORCiD, Charlotte KloftGND, Wilhelm HuisingaORCiDGND, Mats KarlssonORCiD, José Pinheiro, Robert BiesORCiD, James Rogers, France MentréORCiD, Bret J. Musser
|ISSN:
|1539-1604
|ISSN:
|1539-1612
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30932340
|Parent title (English):
|Pharmaceutical statistics : the journal of applied statistics in the pharmaceutical industry
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publication:
|Hoboken
|Document type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/04/01
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Creating corporation:
|ASA Special Interest Grp Stat Phar ASA Special Interest Grp Stat Phar
|Release date:
|2021/02/18
|Volume:
|18
|Issue:
|3
|Page number:
|4
|First page:
|278
|Last Page:
|281
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert