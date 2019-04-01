Schließen

Comment on Jaki et al., A proposal for a new PhD level curriculum on quantitative methods for drug development

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Andreas KrauseORCiD, Charlotte KloftGND, Wilhelm HuisingaORCiDGND, Mats KarlssonORCiD, José Pinheiro, Robert BiesORCiD, James Rogers, France MentréORCiD, Bret J. Musser
ISSN:1539-1604
ISSN:1539-1612
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30932340
Parent title (English):Pharmaceutical statistics : the journal of applied statistics in the pharmaceutical industry
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/04/01
Year of completion:2019
Creating corporation:ASA Special Interest Grp Stat Phar ASA Special Interest Grp Stat Phar
Release date:2021/02/18
Volume:18
Issue:3
Page number:4
First page:278
Last Page:281
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo