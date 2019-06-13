Schließen

The partial clone of linear tree languages

  • A term, also called a tree, is said to be linear, if each variable occurs in the term only once. The linear terms and sets of linear terms, the so-called linear tree languages, play some role in automata theory and in the theory of formal languages in connection with recognizability. We define a partial superposition operation on sets of linear trees of a given type and study the properties of some many-sorted partial clones that have sets of linear trees as elements and partial superposition operations as fundamental operations. The endomorphisms of those algebras correspond to nondeterministic linear hypersubstitutions.

Author details:Nareupanat LekkoksungORCiD, Klaus DeneckeGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1134/S0037446619030121
ISSN:0037-4466
ISSN:1573-9260
Parent title (English):Siberian mathematical journal
Publisher:Pleiades Publ.
Place of publication:New York
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/06/13
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/17
Tag:clone; linear hypersubstitution; linear term; linear tree language; nondeterministic linear hypersubstitution; partial clone
Volume:60
Issue:3
Page number:11
First page:497
Last Page:507
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

