The partial clone of linear tree languages
- A term, also called a tree, is said to be linear, if each variable occurs in the term only once. The linear terms and sets of linear terms, the so-called linear tree languages, play some role in automata theory and in the theory of formal languages in connection with recognizability. We define a partial superposition operation on sets of linear trees of a given type and study the properties of some many-sorted partial clones that have sets of linear trees as elements and partial superposition operations as fundamental operations. The endomorphisms of those algebras correspond to nondeterministic linear hypersubstitutions.
|Nareupanat LekkoksungORCiD, Klaus DeneckeGND
|https://doi.org/10.1134/S0037446619030121
|0037-4466
|1573-9260
|Siberian mathematical journal
|Pleiades Publ.
|New York
|Article
|English
|2019/06/13
|2019
|2021/02/17
|clone; linear hypersubstitution; linear term; linear tree language; nondeterministic linear hypersubstitution; partial clone
|60
|3
|11
|497
|507
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Referiert