Kabbalah and Cosmopolitanism in Early Modern Amsterdam
|Author details:
|Jonathan SchorschORCiDGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-069530-4
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-069552-6
|Parent title (English):
|Sephardim and Ashkenazim: Jewish-Jewish encounters in history and literature
|Subtitle (German):
|The Sephardic and Ashkenazic Producers of Sefer Raziel ha-Malakh (1701)
|Publisher:
|De Gruyter
|Place of publication:
|Berlin
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2020
|Year of completion:
|2020
|Release date:
|2021/02/17
|First page:
|155
|Last Page:
|182
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion