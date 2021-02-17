Schließen

Teaching language and culture as discourse through telecollaboration

Metadaten
Author details:Irene Heidt
Parent title (German):Masters of reflective practice – Abschlussarbeiten in der Englischdidaktik
Publisher:WVT
Place of publication:Trier
Document type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first publication:2020
Year of completion:2020
Release date:2021/02/17
First page:165
Last Page:182
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache

