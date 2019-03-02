Schließen

Hidden IR structures in NGC40

  • We present the analysis of infrared (IR) observations of the planetary nebula NGC40 together with spectral analysis of its [WC]-type central starHD826. Spitzer IRS observations were used to produce spectral maps centred at polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) bands and ionic transitions to compare their spatial distribution. The ionic lines show a clumpy distribution of material around the main cavity of NGC40, with the emission from [Ar II] being the most extended, whilst the PAHs show a rather smooth spatial distribution. Analysis of ratio maps shows the presence of a toroidal structure mainly seen in PAH emission, but also detected in a Herschel PACS 70 mu m image. We argue that the toroidal structure absorbs the UV flux from HD826, preventing the nebula to exhibit lines of high-excitation levels as suggested by previous authors. We discuss the origin of this structure and the results from the spectral analysis of HD826 under the scenario of a late thermal pulse.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jesus A. ToaláORCiD, Gerardo Ramos-LariosORCiD, Martin A. GuerreroORCiD, Helge TodtORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stz624
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Parent title (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Subtitle (English):Signpost of an ancient born-again event
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publication:Oxford
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/02
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/17
Tag:ISM: molecules; infrared: ISM; planetary nebulae: individual: NGC40; stars: carbon; stars: evolution; stars: winds, outflows
Volume:485
Issue:3
Page number:10
First page:3360
Last Page:3369
Funder:UNAM DGAPA PAPIIT project [IA100318]; Fundacion Marcos Moshinsky; CONACyTConsejo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnologia (CONACyT); PRODEP (Mexico); FEDER fundsEuropean Union (EU) [AYA 2014-57280-P]; National Aeronautics and Space AdministrationNational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Institution name at the time of the publication:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Theoretische Physik und Astrophysik
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo