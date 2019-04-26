Influences of Catchment and River Channel Characteristics on the Magnitude and Dynamics of Storage and Re-Suspension of Fine Sediments in River Beds

- Fine particles or sediments are one of the important variables that should be considered for the proper management of water quality and aquatic ecosystems. In the present study, the effect of catchment characteristics on the performance of an already developed model for the estimation of fine sediments dynamics between the water column and sediment bed was tested, using 13 catchments distributed worldwide. The model was calibrated to determine two optimal model parameters. The first is the filtration parameter, which represents the filtration of fine sediments through pores of the stream bed during the recession period of a flood event. The second parameter is the bed erosion parameter that represents the active layer, directly related to the re-suspension of fine sediments during a flood event. A dependency of the filtration parameter with the catchment area was observed in catchments smaller than 100 km(2), whereas no particular relationship was observed for larger catchments (>100 km(2)). In contrast, the bed erosion parameter doesFine particles or sediments are one of the important variables that should be considered for the proper management of water quality and aquatic ecosystems. In the present study, the effect of catchment characteristics on the performance of an already developed model for the estimation of fine sediments dynamics between the water column and sediment bed was tested, using 13 catchments distributed worldwide. The model was calibrated to determine two optimal model parameters. The first is the filtration parameter, which represents the filtration of fine sediments through pores of the stream bed during the recession period of a flood event. The second parameter is the bed erosion parameter that represents the active layer, directly related to the re-suspension of fine sediments during a flood event. A dependency of the filtration parameter with the catchment area was observed in catchments smaller than 100 km(2), whereas no particular relationship was observed for larger catchments (>100 km(2)). In contrast, the bed erosion parameter does not show a noticeable dependency with the area or other environmental characteristics. The model estimated the mass of fine sediments released from the sediment bed to the water column during flood events in the 13 catchments within 23% bias.…
|Author details:
|Jungsu Park, Ramon J. Batalla, Francois BirgandORCiD, Michel Esteves, Francesco GentileORCiD, Joseph R. Harrington, Oldrich Navratil, Jose Andres Lopez-TarazonORCiD, Damia VericatORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3390/w11050878
|ISSN:
|2073-4441
|Parent title (English):
|Water
|Publisher:
|MDPI
|Place of publication:
|Basel
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/04/26
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/02/17
|Tag:
|bed erosion; catchment area; filtration; sediment accumulation; sediment bed fluidization; sediment re-suspension
|Volume:
|11
|Issue:
|5
|Page number:
|23
|Funder:
|Vicenc Mut postdoctoral fellowship [CAIB PD/038/2016]; Economy and Knowledge Department of the Catalan Government [2017 SGR 459]; French National Research AgencyFrench National Research Agency (ANR) [ANR/BLAN06-1_13915]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International