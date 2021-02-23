Schließen

יצירת הזמן בתפיסת המקובלים ומשמעות סמלי הלינגאם והיוֹנִי המזדווגים בהודו

Author details:Admiʾel Kosman
Parent title (English):Alter Life
translated title (English):Creating the Notion of Time in the Kabbalistic Thought and the Meaning of the “Lingam” and “Yoni” Symbols in Hindu Mythology
Document type:Part of Periodical
Language:Hebrew
Year of first publication:2020
Year of completion:2020
Release date:2021/02/23
Issue:January 2020
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie

