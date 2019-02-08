Schließen

MusE GAs FLOw and Wind (MEGAFLOW)

  • We use the MusE GAs FLOw and Wind (MEGAFLOW) survey to study the kinematics of extended disc-like structures of cold gas around z approximate to 1 star-forming galaxies. The combination of VLT/MUSE and VLT/UVES observations allows us to connect the kinematics of the gas measured through MgII quasar absorption spectroscopy to the kinematics and orientation of the associated galaxies constrained through integral field spectroscopy. Confirming previous results, we find that the galaxy-absorber pairs of the MEGAFLOW survey follow a strong bimodal distribution, consistent with a picture of MgII absorption being predominantly present in outflow cones and extended disc-like structures. This allows us to select a bona-fide sample of galaxy-absorber pairs probing these discs for impact paramometers of 10-70 kpc. We test the hypothesis that the disc-like gas is co-rotating with the galaxy discs, and find that for seven out of nine pairs the absorption velocity shares the sign of the disc velocity, disfavouring random orbits. We further showWe use the MusE GAs FLOw and Wind (MEGAFLOW) survey to study the kinematics of extended disc-like structures of cold gas around z approximate to 1 star-forming galaxies. The combination of VLT/MUSE and VLT/UVES observations allows us to connect the kinematics of the gas measured through MgII quasar absorption spectroscopy to the kinematics and orientation of the associated galaxies constrained through integral field spectroscopy. Confirming previous results, we find that the galaxy-absorber pairs of the MEGAFLOW survey follow a strong bimodal distribution, consistent with a picture of MgII absorption being predominantly present in outflow cones and extended disc-like structures. This allows us to select a bona-fide sample of galaxy-absorber pairs probing these discs for impact paramometers of 10-70 kpc. We test the hypothesis that the disc-like gas is co-rotating with the galaxy discs, and find that for seven out of nine pairs the absorption velocity shares the sign of the disc velocity, disfavouring random orbits. We further show that the data are roughly consistent with inflow velocities and angular momenta predicted by simulations, and that the corresponding mass accretion rates are sufficient to balance the star formation rates.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Johannes ZablORCiD, Nicolas F. Bouche, Ilane Schroetter, Martin WendtORCiDGND, Hayley Finley, Joop SchayeORCiD, Simon Conseil, Thierry Contini, Raffaella A. MarinoORCiD, Peter Mitchell, Sowgat Muzahid, Gabriele PezzulliORCiD, Lutz Wisotzki
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stz392
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Parent title (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Subtitle (English):II. A study of gas accretion around z approximate to 1 star-forming galaxies with background quasars
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publication:Oxford
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/02/08
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/16
Tag:galaxies: evolution; galaxies: formation; galaxies: haloes; galaxies: kinematics and dynamics; quasars: absorption lines
Volume:485
Issue:2
Page number:20
First page:1961
Last Page:1980
Funder:Agence Nationale de la Recherche (ANR) grant FOGHARFrench National Research Agency (ANR) [ANR-13-BS05-0010]; ANR grant 3DGasFlowsFrench National Research Agency (ANR) [ANR-17-CE31-0017]; OCEVULabex government program [ANR-11-IDEX-0001-02]; Competitive Fund of the Leibniz Association [SAW-2015-AIP-2]; European Southern Observatory under ESO programmes [094.A-0211(B), 095.A-0365(A), 096.A-0609(A), 096.A-0164(A), 097.A-0138(A), 097.A-0144(A), 098.A-0216(A), 098.A-0310(A), 099.A-0059(A), 293.A-5038(A)]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo