Global food prices, local weather and migration in Sub-Saharan Africa

  • In this paper, we study the effect of exogenous global crop price changes on migration from agricultural and non-agricultural households in Sub-Saharan Africa. We show that, similar to the effect of positive local weather shocks, the effect of a locally-relevant global crop price increase on household out-migration depends on the initial household wealth. Higher international producer prices relax the budget constraint of poor agricultural households and facilitate migration. The order of magnitude of a standardized price effect is approx. one third of the standardized effect of a local weather shock. Unlike positive weather shocks, which mostly facilitate internal rural-urban migration, positive income shocks through rising producer prices only increase migration to neighboring African countries, likely due to the simultaneous decrease in real income in nearby urban areas. Finally, we show that while higher producer prices induce conflict, conflict does not play a role for the household decision to send a member as a labor migrant.

Metadaten
Author details:Lars LudolphORCiDGND, Barbora ŠedováGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-494946
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-49494
ISSN:2628-653X
Parent title (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (26)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/09
Year of completion:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/03/09
Tag:Africa; climate; food prices; labour migration
Issue:26
Page number:53
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:O Economic Development, Technological Change, and Growth / O1 Economic Development / O15 Human Resources; Human Development; Income Distribution; Migration
O Economic Development, Technological Change, and Growth / O5 Economywide Country Studies / O55 Africa
Q Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Q5 Environmental Economics / Q54 Climate; Natural Disasters; Global Warming
Q Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Q5 Environmental Economics / Q56 Environment and Development; Environment and Trade; Sustainability; Environmental Accounting; Environmental Equity; Population Growth
Peer review:Nicht referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoUrheberrechtsschutz

