Modulation of oculomotor control during reading of mirrored and inverted texts
- The interplay between cognitive and oculomotor processes during reading can be explored when the spatial layout of text deviates from the typical display. In this study, we investigate various eye-movement measures during reading of text with experimentally manipulated layout (word-wise and letter-wise mirrored-reversed text as well as inverted and scrambled text). While typical findings (e.g., longer mean fixation times, shorter mean saccades lengths) in reading manipulated texts compared to normal texts were reported in earlier work, little is known about changes of oculomotor targeting observed in within-word landing positions under the above text layouts. Here we carry out precise analyses of landing positions and find substantial changes in the so-called launch-site effect in addition to the expected overall slow-down of reading performance. Specifically, during reading of our manipulated text conditions with reversed letter order (against overall reading direction), we find a reduced launch-site effect, while in all otherThe interplay between cognitive and oculomotor processes during reading can be explored when the spatial layout of text deviates from the typical display. In this study, we investigate various eye-movement measures during reading of text with experimentally manipulated layout (word-wise and letter-wise mirrored-reversed text as well as inverted and scrambled text). While typical findings (e.g., longer mean fixation times, shorter mean saccades lengths) in reading manipulated texts compared to normal texts were reported in earlier work, little is known about changes of oculomotor targeting observed in within-word landing positions under the above text layouts. Here we carry out precise analyses of landing positions and find substantial changes in the so-called launch-site effect in addition to the expected overall slow-down of reading performance. Specifically, during reading of our manipulated text conditions with reversed letter order (against overall reading direction), we find a reduced launch-site effect, while in all other manipulated text conditions, we observe an increased launch-site effect. Our results clearly indicate that the oculomotor system is highly adaptive when confronted with unusual reading conditions.…
|Author details:
|Johan ChandraORCiDGND, André KrügelORCiDGND, Ralf EngbertORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60833-6
|ISSN:
|2045-2322
|Parent title (English):
|Scientific Reports
|Publisher:
|Macmillan Publishers Limited, part of Springer Nature
|Place of publication:
|London
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/05/17
|Year of completion:
|2020
|Release date:
|2021/02/16
|Tag:
|attention; cognitive-control; decision-theory; dynamical model; e-z reader; eye-movement control; fixation locations; human behaviour; ideal-observer model; landing positions; psychology; saccade generation
|Volume:
|10
|Page number:
|15
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 659
|External remark:
|This article is part of this cumulative dissertation