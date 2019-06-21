Reconstruction of Holocene Environmental Changes in North-Western Pacific in Relation to Paleorecord from Shikotan Island

Larisa B. Nazarova, N. G. Razjigaeva, Bernhard Diekmann, T. A. Grebennikova, L. A. Ganzey, N. I. Belyanina, K. A. Arslanov, V. M. Kaistrenko, A. O. Gorbunov, A. A. Kharlamov, L. V. Golovatyuk, L. S. Syrykh, D. A. Subetto, A. P. Lisitsyn
- Results of a paleolimnological investigation of a well-dated lake sediment section from Shikotan Island (Southern Kurils) showed that from ca 8.0 to 5.8 cal ka BP a warm and humid period corresponding to middle Holocene optimum took place. Cooling thereafter corresponds to Neoglacial. A reconstructed from ca 0.9 to ca 0.58 cal ka BP warm period can correspond to a Medieval Warm Period. Cooling after 0.58cal ka BP can be correlated with the LIA. Marine regression stages were identified at ca 6.2-5.9, 5.5-5.1 and 1.07-0.36 cal ka BP. The general chronology of major climatic events of Holocene in the island is in accordance with the climate records from the North Pacific region. Revealed spatial differences in timing and magnitude of the Late Holocene climatic episodes (LIA, MWP) in the region needs further investigations.