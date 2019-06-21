Schließen

Reconstruction of Holocene Environmental Changes in North-Western Pacific in Relation to Paleorecord from Shikotan Island

  • Results of a paleolimnological investigation of a well-dated lake sediment section from Shikotan Island (Southern Kurils) showed that from ca 8.0 to 5.8 cal ka BP a warm and humid period corresponding to middle Holocene optimum took place. Cooling thereafter corresponds to Neoglacial. A reconstructed from ca 0.9 to ca 0.58 cal ka BP warm period can correspond to a Medieval Warm Period. Cooling after 0.58cal ka BP can be correlated with the LIA. Marine regression stages were identified at ca 6.2-5.9, 5.5-5.1 and 1.07-0.36 cal ka BP. The general chronology of major climatic events of Holocene in the island is in accordance with the climate records from the North Pacific region. Revealed spatial differences in timing and magnitude of the Late Holocene climatic episodes (LIA, MWP) in the region needs further investigations.

Metadaten
Author details:Larisa B. Nazarova, N. G. Razjigaeva, Bernhard DiekmannORCiD, T. A. Grebennikova, L. A. Ganzey, N. I. Belyanina, K. A. Arslanov, V. M. Kaistrenko, A. O. Gorbunov, A. A. Kharlamov, L. V. Golovatyuk, L. S. Syrykh, D. A. Subetto, A. P. Lisitsyn
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1134/S1028334X19050143
ISSN:1028-334X
ISSN:1531-8354
Parent title (English):Doklady earth sciences
Publisher:Pleiades Publ.
Place of publication:New York
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/06/21
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/16
Volume:486
Issue:1
Page number:4
First page:494
Last Page:497
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [NA 760/5-1, DI 655/9-1]; Program "Far East"German Research Foundation (DFG) [VANT 18-010]; DAAD [91696266]; Russian Science Foundation [16-17-10118]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

