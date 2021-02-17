Schließen

Rezension zu: Documenting Ancient Rhodes : Archaeological Expeditions and Rhodian Antiquities / Stine Schierup (éd.). - Aarhus: Aarhus University Press, 2019. - 332 p. - ISBN: 978-87-7124-987-3

Metadaten
Author details:Filippo Carlà-UhinkORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-494858
DOI:https://doi.org/https://doi.org/10.4000/anabases.11567
ISSN:2256-9421
Parent title (Italian):Anabases : Traditions et Réceptions de l'Antiquité
Publisher:ERASME
Place of publication:Toulouse
Document type:Review
Language:Italian
Year of first publication:2020
Year of completion:2020
Release date:2021/02/17
Volume:2020
Issue:32
First page:282
Last Page:284
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut

