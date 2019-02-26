Discovery of a putative supernova remnant around the long-period X-ray pulsar SXP 1323 in the Small Magellanic Cloud
- We report the discovery of a circular shell centred on the Be X-ray binary (BeXB) SXP 1323 in the Small Magellanic Cloud. The shell was detected in an H α image obtained with the Very Large Telescope. Follow-up spectroscopy with the Southern African Large Telescope showed that the shell expands with a velocity of ≈100kms−1 and that its emission is due to shock excitation. We suggest that this shell is a remnant of the supernova explosion that led to the formation of SXP 1323’s neutron star ≈40000 yr ago. SXP 1323 represents the second known case of a BeXB associated with a supernova remnant (the first one is SXP 1062). Interestingly, both of these BeXBs harbour long-period pulsars and are located in a low-metallicity galaxy.
|V. V. Gvaramadze, Alexei Y. KniazevORCiD, Lidia M. OskinovaORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1093/mnrasl/slz018
|2019/02/26
|ISM: supernova remnants; X-rays: binaries; X-rays: individual: SXP 1323; stars: emission-line, Be; stars: individual: [MA93] 1393; stars: massive
