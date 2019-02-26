Schließen

Discovery of a putative supernova remnant around the long-period X-ray pulsar SXP 1323 in the Small Magellanic Cloud

  • We report the discovery of a circular shell centred on the Be X-ray binary (BeXB) SXP 1323 in the Small Magellanic Cloud. The shell was detected in an H α image obtained with the Very Large Telescope. Follow-up spectroscopy with the Southern African Large Telescope showed that the shell expands with a velocity of ≈100kms−1 and that its emission is due to shock excitation. We suggest that this shell is a remnant of the supernova explosion that led to the formation of SXP 1323’s neutron star ≈40000 yr ago. SXP 1323 represents the second known case of a BeXB associated with a supernova remnant (the first one is SXP 1062). Interestingly, both of these BeXBs harbour long-period pulsars and are located in a low-metallicity galaxy.

Metadaten
Author details:V. V. Gvaramadze, Alexei Y. KniazevORCiD, Lidia M. OskinovaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnrasl/slz018
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Parent title (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publication:Oxford
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/02/26
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/15
Tag:ISM: supernova remnants; X-rays: binaries; X-rays: individual: SXP 1323; stars: emission-line, Be; stars: individual: [MA93] 1393; stars: massive
Volume:485
Issue:1
Page number:5
First page:L6
Last Page:L10
Funder:Southern African Large Telescope (SALT) [2010-1-RSA-OTH-001, 2018-1-MLT-008]; Russian Foundation for Basic Research grantRussian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) [19-02-00779]; National Research Foundation (NRF) of South AfricaNational Research Foundation - South Africa; Russian Government Program of Competitive Growth of Kazan Federal University
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

