Schließen

Africa’s forgotten refugee convention Africa is a Country

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marcia C. SchenckORCiDGND
URL:https://africasacountry.com/2020/11/africas-forgotten-refugee-convention
Parent title (German):Histories of Refuge - Geschichten der Zuflucht
Publisher:Forum Transregionale Studien eV
Place of publication:Berlin
Document type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2020
Year of completion:2020
Release date:2021/02/15
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 96 Geschichte Afrikas
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 943 Geschichte Mitteleuropas; Deutschlands
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo