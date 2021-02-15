Africa’s forgotten refugee convention Africa is a Country
|Author details:
|Marcia C. SchenckORCiDGND
|URL:
|https://africasacountry.com/2020/11/africas-forgotten-refugee-convention
|Parent title (German):
|Histories of Refuge - Geschichten der Zuflucht
|Publisher:
|Forum Transregionale Studien eV
|Place of publication:
|Berlin
|Document type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2020
|Year of completion:
|2020
|Release date:
|2021/02/15
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 96 Geschichte Afrikas
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 943 Geschichte Mitteleuropas; Deutschlands
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International