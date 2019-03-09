Schließen

Environmental boron exposure does not induce DNA damage in lymphocytes and buccal cells of females DNA damage in lymphocytes and buccal cells of boron exposed females

  • Boron (B) compounds are essential for plants and animals and beneficial for humans in nutritional amounts. I animals and humans increasing evidence have shown beneficial effects on B compounds on nutrition and on antioxidant status. The genotoxic effects of environmental B exposure in women living in boron-rich and boronpoor areas was examined in this study. For this purpose, the DNA damage in the lymphocytes and buccal cells of females were assessed by Comet and micronucleus (MN) assays respectively. No significant difference was observed in the DNA damage of the lymphocytes of B exposed groups of female volunteers in Comet assay. Even buccal micronucleus (MN) frequency observed in the high exposure group was significantly lower than the low exposure group (p < 0.05). The results of this study came to the same conclusions of the previous studies that boron does not induce DNA damage even under extreme exposure conditions.

Metadaten
Author details:Nurşen Başaran, Yalçın DuyduORCiD, Aylin Üstündağ, Gökçe TanerORCiD, Sevtap Aydin DilsizORCiD, Hatice Gül Anlar, Can Özgür YalçinORCiD, Merve Bacanli, Klaus GolkaORCiDGND, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND, Hermann M. BoltORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtemb.2019.03.004
ISSN:0946-672X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30910199
Parent title (English):Journal of trace elements in medicine and biology
Publisher:Elsevier B.V.
Place of publication:München
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/03/09
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/12
Tag:Boric acid; Boron exposure; DNA damage
Volume:53
Page number:4
First page:150
Last Page:153
Funder:Eti Mine Works General ManagementMinistry of Energy & Natural Resources - Turkey
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

