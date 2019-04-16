Schließen

Iterative arylation of itaconimides with diazonium salts through electrophilic palladium catalysis

  • N-Arylitaconimides, accessible from maleic anhydride, anilines, and paraformaldehyde, react with arene diazonium salts in Pd-catalyzed Matsuda-Heck arylation to the pharmacologically relevant E-configured 3-arylmethylidene pyrrolidine-2,5-diones (also known as arylmethylidene succinimides) through exo-selective beta-H-elimination. The coupling proceeds at ambient temperature with the simple and easy-to-handle precatalyst Pd-II-acetate under ligandand base-free conditions. Notable features are high isolated yields, regio- and stereoselectivities, and short reaction times. In a comparative investigation, aryl iodides, bromides, and triflates were shown to be inferior coupling reagents in this reaction. The 3-arylmethylidene pyrrolidine-2,5-diones undergo second Matsuda-Heck coupling, which proceeds via endo-selective beta-H-elimination to give diarylmethyl-substituted maleimides as coupling products. These products can also be accessed in one flask by sequential addition of different arene diazonium salts to the starting itaconimide.N-Arylitaconimides, accessible from maleic anhydride, anilines, and paraformaldehyde, react with arene diazonium salts in Pd-catalyzed Matsuda-Heck arylation to the pharmacologically relevant E-configured 3-arylmethylidene pyrrolidine-2,5-diones (also known as arylmethylidene succinimides) through exo-selective beta-H-elimination. The coupling proceeds at ambient temperature with the simple and easy-to-handle precatalyst Pd-II-acetate under ligandand base-free conditions. Notable features are high isolated yields, regio- and stereoselectivities, and short reaction times. In a comparative investigation, aryl iodides, bromides, and triflates were shown to be inferior coupling reagents in this reaction. The 3-arylmethylidene pyrrolidine-2,5-diones undergo second Matsuda-Heck coupling, which proceeds via endo-selective beta-H-elimination to give diarylmethyl-substituted maleimides as coupling products. These products can also be accessed in one flask by sequential addition of different arene diazonium salts to the starting itaconimide. The potential of 3-arylmethylidene succinimides as photoswitches was tested. Upon irradiation of the E-isomer at 300 nm, partial isomerization to the Z-isomer (E/Z = 65:35 in the photostationary state) was observed. The isomerization was found to be nearly completely reversible by irradiating the mixture at 400 nm.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Nastja RiemerGND, Michael ShipmanORCiD, Pablo WessigORCiDGND, Bernd SchmidtORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.joc.9b00627
ISSN:0022-3263
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30990318
Parent title (English):The journal of organic chemistry
Subtitle (English):divergent beta-H-Elimination pathways in repetitive Matsuda-Heck reactions
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/04/16
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/11
Volume:84
Issue:9
Page number:15
First page:5732
Last Page:5746
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

