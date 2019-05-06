Schließen

Direct observation of state-filling at hybrid tin oxide/organic interfaces

  • Electroluminescence (EL) spectra of hybrid charge transfer states at metal oxide/organic type-II heterojunctions exhibit bias-induced spectral shifts. The reasons for this phenomenon have been discussed controversially and arguments for either electric field-induced effects or the filling of trap states at the oxide surface have been put forward. Here, we combine the results of EL and photovoltaic measurements to eliminate the unavoidable effect of the series resistance of inorganic and organic components on the total voltage drop across the hybrid device. For SnOx combined with the conjugated polymer [ladder type poly-(para-phenylene)], we find a one-to-one correspondence between the blue-shift of the EL peak and the increase of the quasi-Fermi level splitting at the hybrid heterojunction, which we unambiguously assign to state filling. Our data are resembled best by a model considering the combination of an exponential density of states with a doped semiconductor. Published under license by AIP Publishing.

Metadaten
Author details:Ulrich HörmannORCiDGND, Stefan Zeiske, Soohyung ParkORCiD, Thorsten SchultzORCiDGND, Sebastian Kickhoefel, Ullrich ScherfORCiD, Sylke BlumstengelGND, Norbert KochORCiDGND, Dieter NeherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5082704
ISSN:0003-6951
ISSN:1077-3118
Parent title (English):Applied physics letters
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publication:Melville
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/05/06
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/11
Volume:114
Issue:18
Page number:5
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [182087777-SFB 951]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

