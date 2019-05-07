Controlling Nucleation in Quasi-Two-Dimensional Langmuir Poly(L-lactide) Films through Variation of the Rate of Compression
- We studied morphological changes in a quasi-two-dimensional Langmuir film of low molar mass poly(L-lactide) upon increasing the surface density, starting from randomly distributed molecules to a homogeneous monolayer of closely packed molecules, followed by nucleation and growth of mesoscopic, three-dimensional clusters from an overcompressed monolayer. The corresponding nucleation density of mesoscopic clusters within the monolayer can be tailored through variation of the rate of compression. For a given surface density and temperature, the nucleation probability was found to increase linearly with the rate of compression, allowing to adjust the density of mesoscopic clusters over nearly 2 orders magnitude.
|Author details:
|Abhijna Das, Ahmed S. El-Tawargy, Emna Khechine, Sebastian NoackORCiDGND, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, Günter ReiterORCiD, Renate ReiterORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.langmuir.9b00619
|ISSN:
|0743-7463
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30998851
|Parent title (English):
|Langmuir
|Publisher:
|American Chemical Society
|Place of publication:
|Washington
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/05/07
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/02/11
|Volume:
|35
|Issue:
|18
|Page number:
|8
|First page:
|6129
|Last Page:
|6136
|Funder:
|International research and training group Soft Matter Science [IRTG-1642]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert