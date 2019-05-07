Schließen

Controlling Nucleation in Quasi-Two-Dimensional Langmuir Poly(L-lactide) Films through Variation of the Rate of Compression

  • We studied morphological changes in a quasi-two-dimensional Langmuir film of low molar mass poly(L-lactide) upon increasing the surface density, starting from randomly distributed molecules to a homogeneous monolayer of closely packed molecules, followed by nucleation and growth of mesoscopic, three-dimensional clusters from an overcompressed monolayer. The corresponding nucleation density of mesoscopic clusters within the monolayer can be tailored through variation of the rate of compression. For a given surface density and temperature, the nucleation probability was found to increase linearly with the rate of compression, allowing to adjust the density of mesoscopic clusters over nearly 2 orders magnitude.

Metadaten
Author details:Abhijna Das, Ahmed S. El-Tawargy, Emna Khechine, Sebastian NoackORCiDGND, Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, Günter ReiterORCiD, Renate ReiterORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.langmuir.9b00619
ISSN:0743-7463
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30998851
Parent title (English):Langmuir
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/05/07
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/11
Volume:35
Issue:18
Page number:8
First page:6129
Last Page:6136
Funder:International research and training group Soft Matter Science [IRTG-1642]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

