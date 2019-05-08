A Search for Pulsed Very High-energy Gamma-Rays from 13 Young Pulsars in Archival VERITAS Data

A. Archer, Wystan Benbow, Ralph Bird, Robert Brose, M. Buchovecky, J. H. Buckley, A. J. Chromey, Wei Cui, A. Falcone, Qi Feng, J. P. Finley, Lucy Fortson, Amy Furniss, A. Gent, O. Gueta, David Hanna, T. Hassan, Olivier Hervet, J. Holder, G. Hughes, T. B. Humensky, Caitlin A. Johnson, Philip Kaaret, P. Kar, N. Kelley-Hoskins, M. Kertzman, David Kieda, F. Krennrich, S. Kumar, M. J. Lang, T. T. Y. Lin, A. McCann, P. Moriarty, Reshmi Mukherjee, R. A. Ong, Adam Nepomuk Otte, D. Pandel, N. Park, A. Petrashyk, Martin Karl Wilhelm Pohl, Elisa Pueschel, J. Quinn, K. Ragan, Gregory T. Richards, E. Roache, I Sadeh, Marcos Santander, S. S. Scott, G. H. Sembroski, Karlen Shahinyan, Iurii Sushch, J. Tyler, S. P. Wakely, A. Weinstein, R. M. Wells, P. Wilcox, Alina Wilhelm, D. A. Williams, T. J. Williamson, B. Zitzer
- We conduct a search for periodic emission in the very high-energy (VHE) gamma-ray band (E > 100 GeV) from a total of 13 pulsars in an archival VERITAS data set with a total exposure of over 450 hr. The set of pulsars includes many of the brightest young gamma-ray pulsars visible in the Northern Hemisphere. The data analysis resulted in nondetections of pulsed VHE gamma-rays from each pulsar. Upper limits on a potential VHE gamma-ray flux are derived at the 95% confidence level above three energy thresholds using two methods. These are the first such searches for pulsed VHE emission from each of the pulsars, and the obtained limits constrain a possible flux component manifesting at VHEs as is seen for the Crab pulsar.
Metadaten
|Author details:
|A. Archer, Wystan BenbowORCiD, Ralph BirdORCiD, Robert BroseORCiDGND, M. Buchovecky, J. H. Buckley, A. J. Chromey, Wei CuiORCiD, A. Falcone, Qi FengORCiD, J. P. Finley, Lucy FortsonORCiD, Amy FurnissORCiD, A. Gent, O. Gueta, David HannaORCiD, T. Hassan, Olivier HervetORCiD, J. Holder, G. Hughes, T. B. Humensky, Caitlin A. JohnsonORCiD, Philip KaaretORCiD, P. Kar, N. Kelley-Hoskins, M. Kertzman, David KiedaORCiD, F. Krennrich, S. Kumar, M. J. Lang, T. T. Y. Lin, A. McCann, P. Moriarty, Reshmi MukherjeeORCiD, R. A. Ong, Adam Nepomuk OtteORCiD, D. Pandel, N. Park, A. Petrashyk, Martin Karl Wilhelm PohlORCiDGND, Elisa PueschelORCiD, J. Quinn, K. Ragan, Gregory T. RichardsORCiD, E. Roache, I Sadeh, Marcos SantanderORCiD, S. S. Scott, G. H. Sembroski, Karlen ShahinyanORCiD, Iurii SushchORCiD, J. Tyler, S. P. Wakely, A. Weinstein, R. M. Wells, P. Wilcox, Alina Wilhelm, D. A. Williams, T. J. Williamson, B. Zitzer
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/ab14f4
|ISSN:
|0004-637X
|ISSN:
|1538-4357
|Parent title (English):
|The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
|Publisher:
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Place of publication:
|Bristol
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2019/05/08
|Year of completion:
|2019
|Release date:
|2021/02/11
|Tag:
|gamma rays: general; pulsars: general; stars: neutron
|Volume:
|876
|Issue:
|2
|Page number:
|14
|Funder:
|U.S. Department of Energy Office of ScienceUnited States Department of Energy (DOE); U.S. National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF); Smithsonian InstitutionSmithsonian Institution; Canada
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access