Schließen

War Alexander von Humboldt Bioökonom?

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Magda Pchalek
URL:https://publishup.uni-potsdam.de/opus4-ubp/frontdoor/deliver/index/docId/46810/file/portal_2020_01.pdf
ISSN:1618-6893
Parent title (German):Portal: Das Potsdamer Universitätsmagazin - Bioökonomie
Subtitle (German):Der Romanist Ottmar Ette über das transdisziplinäre Denken des Naturforschers
Further contributing person(s):Ottmar Ette
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2020
Year of completion:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/03/24
Issue:1
First page:15
Last Page:15
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 91 Geografie, Reisen / 911 Historische Geografie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo