Alexander von Humboldt
|Author details:
|Ottmar EtteGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-933924-25-4
|Parent title (English):
|Offene Horizonte : Schätze zu Humboldts Reisewegen
|Subtitle (German):
|life and work in motion
|Publisher:
|Schmuckmuseum Pforzheim
|Place of publication:
|Pforzheim
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2020
|Year of completion:
|2020
|Release date:
|2021/02/12
|First page:
|20
|Last Page:
|21
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch