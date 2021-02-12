Schließen

Sagenhafte WeltFraktale

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ottmar EtteGND
ISBN:978-3-11-067770-6
Parent title (German):Guimarães Rosa und Meyer-Clason : Literatur, Demokratie, ZusammenLebenswissen
Subtitle (German):João Guimarães Rolsa, "Sagarana" und die Literaturen der Welt
Publisher:de Gruyter
Place of publication:Berlin-Boston
Editor(s):Ottmar Ette, Paulo Astor Soethe
Document type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2020
Year of completion:2020
Release date:2021/02/12
First page:25
Last Page:52
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 46 Spanisch, Portugiesisch / 460 Spanisch, Portugiesisch

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo