Alexander von Humboldt oder der ständige Impuls
|Author details:
|Ottmar EtteGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-940456-93-6
|Parent title (German):
|Das Jubiläumsjahr 2019 : Tagungen in Leipzig und Berlin
|Publisher:
|Humboldt-Gesellschaft für Wissenschaft, Kunst und Bildung e.V.
|Place of publication:
|Mannheim
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2020
|Year of completion:
|2020
|Release date:
|2021/02/12
|First page:
|115
|Last Page:
|126
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik