Schließen

Zu den Bedingungen affektiver Milieus

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marie-Luise AngererORCiDGND
ISBN:978-3-95905-272-6
Parent title (German):Milieu Fragmente : Technologische und ästhetische Perspektiven
Publisher:Spector Books
Place of publication:Leipzig
Editor(s):Rebekka Ladewig, Angelika Seppi
Document type:Monograph/edited volume
Language:German
Date of first publication:2020/10/15
Year of completion:2020
Release date:2021/02/11
Page number:13
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo