The Sustainability Mechanisms for Higher Education Quality Assurance Training in Uganda

  • The paper investigates the question of sustainability of capacity building initiatives by reporting about the multiplication training in the frame of DIES NMT Programme on quality assurance in Uganda and how it could make use of the social capital within the existing quality assurance network to sustain and address challenges during its implementation. The purpose of the article is to explore the nature of networking (social and institutional) which was established by the Ugandan Universities Quality Assurance Forum (UUQAF) and share the strategies used in this training experience for future sustainable capacity building training initiatives in emerging economies. The paper employed a qualitative research method to describe and analyse the training framework based on primary and secondary documents.

Metadaten
Author details:Michael MawaORCiD
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/25
Tag:benchmarking; quality assurance; social capital; social network; training for sustainability
Source:Multipliers of Change : Sustainable Capacity Building in Higher Education Leadership and Management / Frank Niedermeier, Xia Qin (Eds.). - Potsdam : Universitätsverlag Potsdam, 2020. - ISBN 978-3-86956-496-8 (Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung ; 5). pp. 205-223
