Quality Assurance in Guinean Higher Education Institutions

  • Higher education institutions in Guinea face many challenges, including reporting responsibilities, globalisation, and massification. Institutional evaluations of higher education and research institutions in 2013 could not initiate the implementation of change processes within the institutions. Recently, however, various initiatives have been started to change this situation with the purpose to sensitise and raise awareness and capabilities for quality assurance structures in Guinean HEIs. So far, the emphasis has been put on quality enhancement in higher education, especially on teaching evaluation, curriculum development, as well as on establishing quality assurance structures. This article gives an overview of the state of play and takes stock of the activities that have been initiated to set up quality assurance mechanisms in higher education and research institutions, and presents perspectives for further development of the quality approach in Guinea. The project ‘Quality Assurance Multiplication 2017-2018’ serves as an exampleHigher education institutions in Guinea face many challenges, including reporting responsibilities, globalisation, and massification. Institutional evaluations of higher education and research institutions in 2013 could not initiate the implementation of change processes within the institutions. Recently, however, various initiatives have been started to change this situation with the purpose to sensitise and raise awareness and capabilities for quality assurance structures in Guinean HEIs. So far, the emphasis has been put on quality enhancement in higher education, especially on teaching evaluation, curriculum development, as well as on establishing quality assurance structures. This article gives an overview of the state of play and takes stock of the activities that have been initiated to set up quality assurance mechanisms in higher education and research institutions, and presents perspectives for further development of the quality approach in Guinea. The project ‘Quality Assurance Multiplication 2017-2018’ serves as an example to describe approaches and activities in setting up stable quality assurance structures, and to strengthen and raise awareness for a ‘quality culture’.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Kabiné Oulare, Solveig RandhahnGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-493917
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-49391
ISBN:978-3-86956-496-8
ISSN:2192-1075
ISSN:2192-1083
Parent title (German):Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung
Subtitle (English):State of Play, Development and Perspectives
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/25
Year of completion:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2021/02/10
Tag:national quality assurance agency in Guinea; quality assurance in Guinean higher education; quality assurance structures; quality culture; quality evaluation
Issue:5
Page number:18
First page:187
Last Page:204
Source:Multipliers of Change : Sustainable Capacity Building in Higher Education Leadership and Management / Frank Niedermeier, Xia Qin (Eds.). - Potsdam : Universitätsverlag Potsdam, 2020. - ISBN 978-3-86956-496-8 (Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung ; 5). pp. 187-204
RVK - Regensburg classification:AL 33000, AL 50000, AL 17300
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collections:Universität Potsdam / Schriftenreihen / Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung, ISSN 2192-1083 / PBHSF (2020) 05
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

