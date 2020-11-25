Schließen

Implementation of a Proposal Writing Workshop in the Democratic Republic of Congo

  • Whilst providing a framework for learning and scientific emancipation, a proposal writing training is confronted with various organisational and didactic challenges, which influence the achievement of the set training objectives. Based on observations made during the workshops for proposal writing organised in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, as part of the NMT Programme, the article raises two main questions: (a) How could these challenges be overcome and successfully addressed in the training? (b) What is the level of learning outcomes of the participants at the end of the training? The article shows that the success of the training lays in the relevance of the employed training approaches. The use of a participatory approach encouraged constructive exchanges between participants, trainers, and experts, and enabled all participants to finalise coherent projects to apply for national and international funding.

Download full text files

  • pbhf05_S145-165.pdfeng
    (429KB)

    SHA-512:7b38e740e452bce01b0e4ff2f41dbb47e3e3dac55077ea6180e059ad262301e1f7479b866fb549fdd1b11184eb8a5dbf57a048311e502b4820f134447be4c2b1

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Dieudonné Musa Alokpo
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-493873
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-49387
ISBN:978-3-86956-496-8
ISSN:2192-1075
ISSN:2192-1083
Parent title (German):Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung
Subtitle (English):Challenges, Approaches, and Learning Outcomes of the Participants
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/25
Year of completion:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2021/02/10
Tag:national multiplication training; participatory didactics; proposal writing
Issue:5
Page number:21
First page:145
Last Page:165
Source:Multipliers of Change : Sustainable Capacity Building in Higher Education Leadership and Management / Frank Niedermeier, Xia Qin (Eds.). - Potsdam : Universitätsverlag Potsdam, 2020. - ISBN 978-3-86956-496-8 (Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung ; 5). pp. 145-165
RVK - Regensburg classification:AL 33000, AL 50000, AL 17300
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collections:Universität Potsdam / Schriftenreihen / Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung, ISSN 2192-1083 / PBHSF (2020) 05
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo