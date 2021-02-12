Schließen

Authors’ Response: The Making of Tupaia's Map Revisited

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Lars EcksteinORCiDGND, Anja SchwarzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/00223344.2019.1657500
ISSN:1469-9605
ISSN:0022-3344
Parent title (English):The journal of pacific history
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publication:London
Document type:Other
Language:English
Year of first publication:2019
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/12
Volume:54
Issue:4
First page:549
Last Page:561
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo