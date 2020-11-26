Reflections of Lusáni Cissé
|Author details:
|Lars EcksteinORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1163/9789004437456_010
|ISBN:
|978-90-04-42805-8
|ISBN:
|978-90-04-43745-6
|Parent title (German):
|Ideology in postcolonial texts and contexts
|Subtitle (English):
|Imperial Images and Sentient Critique
|Publisher:
|Rodopi
|Place of publication:
|Leiden
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/11/26
|Year of completion:
|2020
|Release date:
|2021/02/16
|First page:
|147
|Last Page:
|161
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
|DDC classification:
|8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik