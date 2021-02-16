Schließen

German-Australian Colonial Entanglements

  • Remembering German-Australian Colonial Entanglements emphatically promotes a critical and nuanced understanding of the complex entanglement of German colonial actors and activities within Australian colonial institutions and different imperial ideologies. Case studies ranging from the German reception of James Cook’s voyages through to the legacies of 19th- and 20th-century settler colonialism foreground the highly ambiguous roles played by explorers, missionaries, intellectuals and other individuals, as well as by objects and things that travelled between worlds – ancestral human remains, rare animal skins, songs, and even military tanks. The chapters foreground the complex relationship between science, religion, art and exploitation, displacement and annihilation.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Lars EcksteinORCiDGND, Andrew Hurley
ISBN:978-0-367-42159-5
Parent title (English):Remembering German-Australian colonial entanglements
Subtitle (English):On German Settler Colonialism, the Wavering Interests of Exploration, Science, Mission and Migration, and the Contestations of Travelling Memory
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publication:London
Document type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2020
Year of completion:2020
Release date:2021/02/16
First page:1
Last Page:21
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo