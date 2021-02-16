German-Australian Colonial Entanglements
- Remembering German-Australian Colonial Entanglements emphatically promotes a critical and nuanced understanding of the complex entanglement of German colonial actors and activities within Australian colonial institutions and different imperial ideologies. Case studies ranging from the German reception of James Cook’s voyages through to the legacies of 19th- and 20th-century settler colonialism foreground the highly ambiguous roles played by explorers, missionaries, intellectuals and other individuals, as well as by objects and things that travelled between worlds – ancestral human remains, rare animal skins, songs, and even military tanks. The chapters foreground the complex relationship between science, religion, art and exploitation, displacement and annihilation.
|Author details:
|Lars EcksteinORCiDGND, Andrew Hurley
|ISBN:
|978-0-367-42159-5
|Parent title (English):
|Remembering German-Australian colonial entanglements
|Subtitle (English):
|On German Settler Colonialism, the Wavering Interests of Exploration, Science, Mission and Migration, and the Contestations of Travelling Memory
|Publisher:
|Routledge
|Place of publication:
|London
|Document type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2020
|Year of completion:
|2020
|Release date:
|2021/02/16
|First page:
|1
|Last Page:
|21
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik