Recollecting bones: the remains of German-Australian colonial entanglements

  • This article critically engages with the different politics of memory involved in debates over the restitution of Indigenous Australian ancestral remains stolen by colonial actors in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and brought to Berlin in the name of science. The debates crystallise how deeply divided German scientific discourses still are over the question of whether the historical and moral obligations of colonial injustice should be accepted or whether researchers should continue to profess scientific ‘disinterest’. The debates also reveal an almost unanimous disavowal of Indigenous Australian knowledges and mnemonic conceptions across all camps. The bitter ironies of this disavowal become evident when Indigenous Australian quests for the remains of their ancestral dead lost in the limbo of German scientific collections are juxtaposed with white Australian (fictional) quests for the remains of Ludwig Leichhardt, lost in the Australian interior.

Metadaten
Author details:Lars EcksteinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/13688790.2018.1435146
ISSN:1368-8790
ISSN:1466-1888
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publication:London
Document type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Year of completion:2018
Release date:2021/02/12
Volume:21
Issue:1
First page:6
Last Page:19
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

