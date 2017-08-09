Ellipticity on spaces with higher singularities
- We study corner-degenerate pseudo-differential operators of any singularity order and develop ellipticity based on the principal symbolic hierarchy, associated with the stratification of the underlying space. We construct parametrices within the calculus and discuss the aspect of additional trace and potential conditions along lower-dimensional strata.
|Author details:
|Der-Chen ChangGND, Bert-Wolfgang SchulzeGND
|Parent title (English):
|Science China Mathematics
|Tag:
|Fourier and Mellin transforms; operator-valued symbols; pseudo-differential operators
