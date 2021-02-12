Schließen

Postcolonial Justice: An Introduction

  • Postcolonial Justice' addresses a major issue in current postcolonial theory and beyond, namely, the question of how to reconcile an ethics grounded in the reciprocal acknowledgment of diversity and difference with the normative, if not universal thrust that appears to energize any notion of justice. The concept of postcolonial justice shared by the essays in this volume carries an unwavering commitment to difference within and beyond Europe, while equally rejecting radical cultural essentialisms, which refuse to engage in "utopian ideals" of convivial exchange across a plurality of subject positions. Such utopian ideals can no longer claim universal validity, as in the tradition of the European enlightenment; instead they are bound to local frames of speaking from which they project world.

ISBN:978-90-04-33503-5
Parent title (English):ASNEL papers ; 22
Publisher:Leiden
Place of publication:Brill
Editor(s):Lars Eckstein, Anke Bartels, Dirk Wiemann, Nicole Waller
Document type:Monograph/edited volume
Language:English
Year of first publication:2017
Year of completion:2017
Release date:2021/02/12
Page number:XXIX, 376
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik

