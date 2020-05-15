Einführung

Schließen

Metadaten
Author details:Hedwig SchmalzgruberORCiDGND
ISBN:978-3-8253-4690-4
Parent title (German):Speaking Animals in Ancient Literature
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Winter
Place of publication:Heidelberg
Document type:Part of a Book
Language:German
Date of first publication:2020/05/15
Year of completion:2020
Release date:2021/02/12
First page:13
Last Page:20
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Klassische Philologie
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 88 Griechische Literaturen

