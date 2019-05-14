Schließen

Swelling and exchange behavior of poly(sulfobetaine)-based block copolymer thin films

  • The humidity-induced swelling and exchange behavior of a block copolymer thin film, which consists of a zwitterionic poly(sulfobetaine) [poly(N,N-dimethyl-N-(3-(methacrylamido)propyl)ammoniopropanesulfonate) (PSPP)] block and a nonionic poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) (PNIPAM) block, are investigated by time-of-flight neutron reflectometry (TOF-NR). We monitor in situ the swelling in the H2O atmosphere, followed by an exchange with D2O. In the reverse experiment, swelling in the D2O atmosphere and the subsequent exchange with H2O are studied. Both, static and kinetic TOF-NR measurements indicate significant differences in the interactions between the PSPP80-b-PNIPAM(130) thin film and H2O or D2O, which we attribute to the different H- and D-bonds between water and the polymer. Changes in the chain conformation and hydrogen bonding are probed with Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy during the kinetics of the swelling and exchange processes, which reveals the key roles of the ionic SO3- group in the PSPP block and of the polar amideThe humidity-induced swelling and exchange behavior of a block copolymer thin film, which consists of a zwitterionic poly(sulfobetaine) [poly(N,N-dimethyl-N-(3-(methacrylamido)propyl)ammoniopropanesulfonate) (PSPP)] block and a nonionic poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) (PNIPAM) block, are investigated by time-of-flight neutron reflectometry (TOF-NR). We monitor in situ the swelling in the H2O atmosphere, followed by an exchange with D2O. In the reverse experiment, swelling in the D2O atmosphere and the subsequent exchange with H2O are studied. Both, static and kinetic TOF-NR measurements indicate significant differences in the interactions between the PSPP80-b-PNIPAM(130) thin film and H2O or D2O, which we attribute to the different H- and D-bonds between water and the polymer. Changes in the chain conformation and hydrogen bonding are probed with Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy during the kinetics of the swelling and exchange processes, which reveals the key roles of the ionic SO3- group in the PSPP block and of the polar amide groups of both blocks during water uptake and exchange.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Lucas P. KreuzerORCiD, Tobias WidmannORCiD, Nuri HohnORCiD, Kun WangORCiD, Lorenz BiessmannORCiD, Leander Peis, Jean-Francois Moulin, Viet HildebrandGND, André LaschewskyORCiDGND, Christine M. PapadakisORCiD, Peter Müller-BuschbaumORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.macromol.9b00443
ISSN:0024-9297
ISSN:1520-5835
Parent title (English):Macromolecules : web edition
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/05/14
Year of completion:2019
Release date:2021/02/10
Volume:52
Issue:9
Page number:13
First page:3486
Last Page:3498
Funder:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [PA 771/14-1, MU 1487/17-1, LA 611/11-1]; China Scholarship Council (CSC)China Scholarship Council; BMBF project "Flexiprobe" [05K16W0A]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

