Linagliptin and its effects on hyperglycaemia and albuminuria in patients with type 2 diabetes and renal dysfunction

  • Aims: The MARLINA-T2D study (ClinicalTrials. gov, NCT01792518) was designed to investigate the glycaemic and renal effects of linagliptin added to standard-of-care in individuals with type 2 diabetes and albuminuria. Methods: A total of 360 individuals with type 2 diabetes, HbA1c 6.5% to 10.0% (48-86 mmol/ mol), estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) >= 30 mL/min/1.73 m(2) and urinary albumin-tocreatinine ratio (UACR) 30-3000 mg/g despite single agent renin-angiotensin-system blockade were randomized to double-blind linagliptin (n = 182) or placebo (n = 178) for 24 weeks. The primary and key secondary endpoints were change from baseline in HbA1c at week 24 and time-weighted average of percentage change from baseline in UACR over 24 weeks, respectively. Results: Baseline mean HbA1c and geometric mean (gMean) UACR were 7.8% +/- 0.9% (62.2 +/- 9.6 mmol/mol) and 126 mg/g, respectively; 73.7% and 20.3% of participants had microalbuminuria or macroalbuminuria, respectively. After 24 weeks, the placebo-adjusted mean change in HbA1c fromAims: The MARLINA-T2D study (ClinicalTrials. gov, NCT01792518) was designed to investigate the glycaemic and renal effects of linagliptin added to standard-of-care in individuals with type 2 diabetes and albuminuria. Methods: A total of 360 individuals with type 2 diabetes, HbA1c 6.5% to 10.0% (48-86 mmol/ mol), estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) >= 30 mL/min/1.73 m(2) and urinary albumin-tocreatinine ratio (UACR) 30-3000 mg/g despite single agent renin-angiotensin-system blockade were randomized to double-blind linagliptin (n = 182) or placebo (n = 178) for 24 weeks. The primary and key secondary endpoints were change from baseline in HbA1c at week 24 and time-weighted average of percentage change from baseline in UACR over 24 weeks, respectively. Results: Baseline mean HbA1c and geometric mean (gMean) UACR were 7.8% +/- 0.9% (62.2 +/- 9.6 mmol/mol) and 126 mg/g, respectively; 73.7% and 20.3% of participants had microalbuminuria or macroalbuminuria, respectively. After 24 weeks, the placebo-adjusted mean change in HbA1c from baseline was -0.60% (-6.6 mmol/mol) (95% confidence interval [CI], -0.78 to -0.43 [-8.5 to -4.7 mmol/mol]; P <.0001). The placebo-adjusted gMean for time-weighted average of percentage change in UACR from baseline was -6.0% (95% CI, -15.0 to 3.0; P =.1954). The adverse-event profile, including renal safety and change in eGFR, was similar between the linagliptin and placebo groups. Conclusions: In individuals at early stages of diabetic kidney disease, linagliptin significantly improved glycaemic control but did not significantly lower albuminuria. There was no significant change in placebo-adjusted eGFR. Detection of clinically relevant renal effects of linagliptin may require longer treatment, as its main experimental effects in animal studies have been to reduce interstitial fibrosis rather than alter glomerular haemodynamics.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Per-Henrik Groop, Mark E. Cooper, Vlado Perkovic, Berthold HocherORCiDGND, Keizo Kanasaki, Masakazu Haneda, Guntram Schernthaner, Kumar Sharma, Robert C. Stanton, Robert Toto, Jessica Cescutti, Maud Gordat, Thomas Meinicke, Audrey Koitka-Weber, Sandra Thiemann, Maximilian von Eynatten
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/dom.13041
ISSN:1462-8902
ISSN:1463-1326
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28636754
Parent title (English):Diabetes obesity & metabolism : a journal of pharmacology and therapeutics
Subtitle (German):the randomized MARLINA-T2D trial
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/06/21
Year of completion:2017
Release date:2021/02/10
Tag:DPP-IV inhibitor; antidiabetic drug; clinical trial; diabetic nephropathy; glycaemic control; linagliptin
Volume:19
Issue:11
Page number:10
First page:1610
Last Page:1619
Funder:Boehringer Ingelheim; Eli Lilly; Company Diabetes Alliance
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

