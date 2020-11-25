Enhancing Internationalisation for Peacebuilding among Higher Education Institutions in Post-Conflict Colombia
- This article collected the results of a qualitative study focused on Colombian Higher Education Institutions’ representatives partaking in the training ‘Internationalisation for Peacebuilding 2018’. The selected Higher Education Institutions and representatives were all located in regions acutely affected by the Colombian armed conflict, now experiencing multifaceted challenges and opportunities in a post-conflict scenario. Interviews with participants of the training were conducted to analyse the skills acquired and to identify possible improvements brought about by the training at the institutions. The article further identifies specific needs of the institutions, to be taken into account for future courses on internationalisation for higher education institutions.
