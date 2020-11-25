Schließen

Enhancing Internationalisation for Peacebuilding among Higher Education Institutions in Post-Conflict Colombia

  • This article collected the results of a qualitative study focused on Colombian Higher Education Institutions’ representatives partaking in the training ‘Internationalisation for Peacebuilding 2018’. The selected Higher Education Institutions and representatives were all located in regions acutely affected by the Colombian armed conflict, now experiencing multifaceted challenges and opportunities in a post-conflict scenario. Interviews with participants of the training were conducted to analyse the skills acquired and to identify possible improvements brought about by the training at the institutions. The article further identifies specific needs of the institutions, to be taken into account for future courses on internationalisation for higher education institutions.

Author details:Luisa Fernanda Echeverría KingORCiD, Katherine Acuña PaezORCiD, Carlos Coronado VargasORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-493500
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-49350
ISBN:978-3-86956-496-8
ISSN:2192-1075
ISSN:2192-1083
Parent title (German):Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Document type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/25
Year of completion:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2021/02/10
Tag:capacity building; international cooperation; internationalisation for higher education; peacebuilding; quality in higher education
Issue:5
Page number:19
First page:103
Last Page:121
Source:Multipliers of Change : Sustainable Capacity Building in Higher Education Leadership and Management / Frank Niedermeier, Xia Qin (Eds.). - Potsdam : Universitätsverlag Potsdam, 2020. - ISBN 978-3-86956-496-8 (Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung ; 5). pp. 103-121
RVK - Regensburg classification:AL 33000, AL 50000, AL 17300
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collections:Universität Potsdam / Schriftenreihen / Potsdamer Beiträge zur Hochschulforschung, ISSN 2192-1083 / PBHSF (2020) 05
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

